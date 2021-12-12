Louisiana Woman Shows Up at Sheriff’s Office, Won’t Leave Until She’s Arrested

This has got to be one of the more bizarre stories you'll read all week. A woman in Monroe showed up to a police station and wouldn't leave until she was arrested.

The kicker -- she had no active warrants.

On Saturday, December 11, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to their annex building on the 400 block of St. John Street in regards to a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that 50-year-old Sharon Whatley of Eros reportedly had been informed by the Monroe Police Department that she needed to leave the parking lot and not return.

Whatley had also been told by police that if she didn't leave the parking lot, she would be arrested.

That wasn't a part of her plan. Whatley continued to tell authorities that she needed to turn herself in.

Deputies looked her up in the system, and lo and behold, no warrants were found and there was no reason for Whatley to be arrested. So, once again they advised her to leave the parking. She refused and was arrested.

Good ole Sharon Whatley was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Criminal Trespass.