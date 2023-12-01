Louisiana’s First Land-Based Casino Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Charenton, LA (KPEL News) – Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is celebrating its 30th anniversary in December. Located in Charenton in St. Mary Parish, it was the first land-based casino in Louisiana.

The gaming establishment, know for the slogan “Fun & Friendly, Loose & Easy,” is commemorating the occasion with an opportunity to win a total of $190,000 cash and other great prizes throughout the month.

The casino is owned by the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, a federally recognized tribe that is a sovereign nation with its own governing Tribal Council.

For 30 years, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel has enjoyed substantial growth and expansion in St. Mary Parish. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana owns Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, and they have aimed to become south Louisiana’s premier entertainment destination. The property came from humble beginnings as Chitimacha Bayouland Bingo and has transformed into the exciting entertainment complex it is today.

It is through the continued patronage of our loyal guests, the dedication of our team members, the long-lasting partnerships with our vendors, and support from the surrounding communities that we have been able to provide world-class entertainment at such an unprecedented level,

said Mike Howard, General Manager/CEO at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

The property features over 700 slots and a variety of table games. The property boasts three restaurants and a 102-room hotel.

