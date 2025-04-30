Each year, business platform Forbes releases its list of the wealthiest person in each state, and the richest person in Louisiana is worth billions of dollars.

As the analysis is conducted annually, it is uncertain who will earn the top spot on the list of the wealthiest people in each state.

Get our free mobile app

How Does It Work?

Forbes estimates the value of each individual's assets, but it is an estimate, as I doubt that each individual would disclose their net worth to an interviewer.

Anyone worth a billion dollars or more is said to be in the "ten-figure" club.

Also of note, from 2024 to 2025, Louisiana's richest person has changed, and overall, the combined assets of all of these individuals add up to 100 million more dollars than last year!

The rich got richer.

What Do We Know About Louisiana's Richest Person?

The person who wins this year's distinction as the richest person in Louisiana receives a score of 9 in the Forbes ranking, detailing how much effort that person has had to put into accumulating their wealth.

They rate 1 as someone who has had to do little to earn their worth, meaning they inherited their wealth and do not have to do anything to increase it.

The closer you are to 10, the more you have worked to make your own money.

The 2025 richest person in Louisiana gets a score of 9 on the scale.

What Other Interesting Facts Do We Know?

When this billionaire was in college, they presented their idea to a professor, and the idea earned them the lowest grade in the class.

When the 2025 richest person in Louisiana was trying to get the business up and running, banks were not interested in loaning them money.

The business name came from a beloved family pet.

Have You Guessed Yet About Who The Richest Person In Louisiana Is?

The lovely lady from New Orleans, Gayle Benson, who owns the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans, has to take a step back.

The queen has been dethroned as Louisiana's richest person for 2025 is Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane's.

The 53-year-old from Baton Rouge is worth billions of dollars.

How Much Does Graves Have/Is He Worth?

According to Forbes, as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Todd Graves has a real-time net worth of $17.2 billion!