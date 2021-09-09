Louisiana’s Sen. Kennedy: What It’s Like to Talk to Joe Biden

Louisiana's United States Senator John Kennedy joined KEEL News Thursday morning for an interview covering a myriad of topics, from speeding federal aid to Hurricane Ida victims in south Louisiana, to whether West Virginia's Joe Manchin will throw a wrench into the Democrats $3.5 trillion so-called infrastructure bill.

But perhaps the most interesting question - and response - had to do with the mental state of President Joe Biden.

Surely he, like millions and millions of other Americans, has seen Mr. Biden verbally stumble through virtually every public appearance. Has he spoken to him directly? Has he looked him in the eye.

Has the Senator spent time with the President? Has he spoken to him directly? Has he looked him in the eye. What does he think about the President's cognitive health?

Here's what Kennedy told KEEL News about the President:

"I've been with him, personally, three times. The most, about twenty minutes," says Kennedy, "How can I put this? He's 78. We're all going to be 78 someday, hopefully...and it affects people differently, I'll put it that way.

"I know people who are in their 80s - I know one Senator who's 87 and it's like he's 47. but others, 78 impacts you. It just does. It's not anybody's fault. It's just the way God made that particular person. And I probably ought to just leave it at that.

"I will tell you (that) the two jobs that are the toughest in America, being President of the United States and being the mayor of a major city. And some people just can't do it. They want to, but they can't.

"I think it's fair to ask whether a person is up to doing the job," Kennedy concludes, "To assess a person's ability to do the job, you've got to be around them for a couple of days. I can't make that assessment about the President Biden because I just haven't been around him (for that amount of time)."

Get our free mobile app

Louisianans Who Ran for President

America's Most Conservative Presidents Ever