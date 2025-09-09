A 79-year-old man was taken into custody after LSU Police received complaints that he was filming under the skirts of young women at the Barnes & Noble on campus on Saturday (Sep. 6).

When officers confronted the suspect, identified as John Berges, police say he willingly showed photographs on his phone. An underage girl later identified herself as the person in one of the images. The investigation is ongoing, according to the WAFB I-Team.

Details Emerging From Arrest Records

A separate report citing arrest documents alleges the teen told officers she confronted the man earlier and had him delete multiple photos, and that investigators later found additional deleted images on the device.

The outlet also reports Berges told police he took the photos to show his wife a “difference in attire.”

The Charge and Possible Penalties

WAFB reports Berges is charged with video voyeurism. Under Louisiana law, video voyeurism is a felony and is considered a sex offense that requires registration upon conviction.

Penalties can increase when a minor is involved.

Final determinations will come through the court process.

Community Concerns and Campus Safety

Campus bookstores and student hangouts should feel safe for every visitor. LSU Police encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior to report it immediately.

If you or someone you know may have been affected by similar conduct at the LSU bookstore or elsewhere on campus, contact LSU PD or local authorities.

What’s Next

Berges remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. This is a developing case. We will update as LSU Police and court records provide more information.