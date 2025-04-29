BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A social media post was made congratulating Adam Benhayoune, former LSU Senior Guard. However, he was dropped from the team after domestic violence allegations several months ago.

The Alleged Victim Claims He Was Physically Violent With Her

According to WBRZ, Benhayoune got physically violent on multiple occasions, punched her sunroof in her car, and bit her.

She also alleges that he threatened to harm himself if she didn't get him back on the LSU Basketball team: "He would text me saying he would kill himself if I did not try to get him back on the basketball team."

The victim stated that he tried to convince me to email his coaches to try to get him back on the team. When she declined his request, he got upset.

A Restraining Order Was Ordered In April

On April 11th, a restraining order was filed against Benhayoune, stating he had been violent with a domestic partner and threatened her life.

A judge will be reviewing this request on Wednesday.

On Monday, the LSU Athletics department addressed the mix-up with the accidental social media post, saying, "In regards to yesterday’s social media post, it was an oversight due to his suspended status when the season completed, and the post was deleted the same day."

