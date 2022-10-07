LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff

LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans.

ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium.

Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night game in "Death Valley," but LSU hopes to make the most out of an 11 am kickoff.

So, with that said, LSU announced that the gates and BEER stands will open at 9 am Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium.

For some fans, it will be an early rise, while for others, well let's just say that the party may just carry over from the night before.

Here's the Tweet that caught the eye of many on social media.

One more thing, LSU is also encouraging fans to wear pink to the game as they recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you need some motivation for the early kickoff Saturday morning, check out this speech Coach Kelly gave his team prior to the Auburn game!!

Enjoy Tiger fans.