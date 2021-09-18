Earlier this week we received the unfortunate news that LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk lost his teenage daughter Kevione Faulk.

Kevione passed away unexpectedly at the age of 19-years-old. She was part of LSU Football operations and was part of the LSU family.

Her father, Kevin, will not be on the sideline when LSU takes on Central Michigan in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

The support has been overwhelming for Kevione as she touched so many people in such a short time. We will keep the Faulk family and all of her friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time.

Here's a look at the decal honoring Kevione on the LSU helmet.

Earlier in the week, LSU made this announcement when they learned of Kevione's passing.