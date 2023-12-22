BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The man who helped mold Jayden Daniels into another Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at LSU is now leaving Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and heading back to a very familiar place: South Bend, Indiana. The home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Get our free mobile app

As the Tigers get ready to play at the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, against the Wisconsin Badgers on January 1st, they will not only be without Daniels as he gets ready to turn pro, but also the Offensive Coordinator who has taken their offense to new heights: Mike Denbrock. Just two weeks ago, reports indicated Denbrock would remain on the LSU coaching staff.

But, despite reports that LSU and Denbrock agreed in principle to a three-year contract extension and the rejection of Texas A&M's attempt to lure him to College Station, our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network report the LSU Board of Supervisors still had not voted on the new contract and that it was not on the agenda for their next meeting in February.

Heading back to coach the Fighting Irish is a bit of a homecoming for Denbrock as he not only served two coaching stints there from 2002-2004 and from 2010-2016 but he grew up two hours away in Homer, Michigan, which is about two hours away from Grand Valley State University where he played Tight End and began his coaching career. While serving under current LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly during Kelly's tenure in South Bend, Denbrock also served as OC while current ND Head Coach was the Defensive Coordinator in his second stint there.

As for the bowl game, the Tigers will go with QB Coach Joe Sloan and WRs Coach Cortez Hankton as co-offensive coordinators.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey's Outfits LSU's National Champion and Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has some of the best style in the game. Here are some (not all) of the highlights. We even dug back for some "greatest hits" she had before she got to Baton Rouge.