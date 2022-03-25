LSU Researchers Think They Can Predict Hurricanes Better In Gulf

Two LSU researchers have found that when the National Hurricane Center posts their predictions for hurricane season there are big differences between storms born in the Atlantic Ocean and those in the Gulf of Mexico.

I hope these scientists put their theories to test this hurricane season. I'm all for a more accurate path prediction for hurricanes. Not only will it allow quicker notice to evacuate, but ultimately, if they are correct it will save more lives.

Dr. Paul Miller of LSU told BR Proud:

The seasonality of hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico kind of starts a little earlier and as we’ve seen from Ida, even Nicholas earlier this week, they can escalate very, very quickly.

Miller also added that storms that form in the Gulf of Mexico almost always hit land. Storms that originate in the Atlantic Ocean have the opportunity to curve up into the ocean and never impact land.

Jill Trepanier, LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology associate professor, and Miller looked at hurricane trends since 2012. They found that when they looked at the temperature about 20,000ft above the Gulf of Mexico there was a relationship between the formation of storms and above average temps at that height.

Miller and Trepanier hope to work with the state of Louisiana and the National Hurricane Center to help better predict hurricanes that will form in the Gulf. They say their findings will help notify offshore gas and oil operations, and Gulf residents earlier to prepare for these storms.

Miller went on to say that their system isn't complicated, so it will be easy to implement into the hurricane season storm prediction models.

You can read their entire study here.

