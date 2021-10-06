This doesn't sound good.

Reports out today are that LSU star defensive back, Derek Stingley Jr., had a procedure done on his injured foot.

Now, many are asking if he is done for the season, and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron says that Stingley is out indefinitely.

Other reports say that Stingley hopes to return to the team to end the season with his teammates.

In a statement, Stingley said, "I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

However, many NFL scouts have Stingley going in the first round of the 2021-22 NFL Draft. Will that be enough to keep him away from the field while still at LSU? Only time will tell.

The injury to his foot has been a lingering issue for the All-American, but during a recent game, the injury resurfaced.

We will continue to follow this development out of LSU in the weeks ahead. The struggling LSIU Tigers play Kentucky this week at 6:30 pm in Kentucky.