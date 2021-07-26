When Brooks Curry made the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, he became LSU's first Olympian to represent the country in swimming. You can now add gold medal winner to his resume.

The Atlanta, Georgia native earned gold yesterday as part of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team.

LSU Sports

Curry swam in the preliminaries alongside teammates Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Bowe Becker. They took first place in their heat.

Curry started the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters and finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

Unfortunately, Curry was replaced in the finals by Caeleb Dressel. The United States would hold off Italy and Australia to win the gold.

All swimmers who participate in the prelims or finals are awarded a medal.

This was not the first time a Tiger swimmer competed in the Olympics. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Sion Brinn represented Great Britain in the 4x100 meter freestyle.