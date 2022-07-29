LSU’s Mike the Tiger Subject of New Sports-Based Movie

Alright, you know who Mike the Tiger is but what exactly is a sports-based movie? That's a fair question and the reason we opt for sports-based over just a "plain old movie about sports" is this. The movie will focus more on the sidelines and less on what happens on the field and in the locker room.

The movie is called The Mascot and it focuses on the man-in-the-costume mascot for the LSU Tigers and not the real tiger. In fact, you could say the movie parallels the story of its creator and writer and director Matthew Perkins.

The story of The Mascot centers around a quarterback who comes to LSU hoping to continue his football career. But circumstances dictate that he reach the field in a different way, that way is dressed as the school's mascot. Perkins, according to a story published by the Louisiana Radio Network, had a similar experience while at the University of Georgia.

In fact, Perkins even donned the outfit for UGA, the costumed mascot for the Bulldog's football team and we can only assume that his adventures while in that costume created the fodder that goes into the story of The Mascot.

Perkins originally pitched the idea for the film to the University of Georgia but they declined so he extended the offer to LSU and in a matter of weeks a deal was struck. We tell you this now because fans will likely notice the film crews on the sidelines of LSU football games this fall as moviemakers capture images that could be used in the film.

The Mascot will feature Casey Cott who is best known for his role in Riverdale. Cott will play the lead character in the movie. As of now, there has not been a released date issued for the film and as we mentioned filming for the project will extend through the fall. However, the speculation is that the film could be in theaters by as early as late fall of next year with a streaming release date planned afterwards.