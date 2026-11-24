Lafayette Utilities System has been awarded a $6 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace aging galvanized steel water lines in nine areas of Lafayette, city-parish officials announced Tuesday.

Up to $1.5 million in local utility money brings the total project to as much as $7.5 million, with federal dollars covering 80 percent of the cost. An ordinance approving the grant and the local share was set for final adoption at Tuesday night’s Lafayette City Council meeting.

Get our free mobile app

What will the project replace?

The project will replace about 37,000 linear feet of two-inch galvanized steel water line, roughly seven miles, with pipe that is four inches or larger. The work also covers about 600 water meters and the service lines attached to them.

LUS calls it a multi-year project. Across the whole system, the utility still has more than 278,000 linear feet of galvanized line in the ground.

Why do the old lines matter to customers?

LUS says galvanized pipe that has reached the end of its lifespan contributes to low water pressure, unexpected breaks, and service interruptions. Bigger lines are meant to raise capacity and ease low-pressure problems in the project areas.

The utility also expects to spend less on repairs and maintenance once the old pipe is replaced.

Which neighborhoods are included?

LUS has identified nine project areas, which it describes as some of Lafayette’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. The announcement included a map of the areas but did not list them by name.

What are city leaders saying?

The issue of water infrastructure isn't new for Lafayette, Mayor-President Monique Boulet said in a statement.

“We have aging infrastructure across Lafayette that needs attention, and as our community continues to grow, we have to invest in the systems that support that growth,” Boulet said. “With federal funding covering 80 percent of this project, we’re able to make much-needed improvements, stretch our local dollars and provide more reliable water service for the people of Lafayette. We’re grateful to Congressman Higgins, our federal delegation and the Lafayette City Council for helping make this possible.”

“Replacing infrastructure before failures become more frequent and costly is essential to the long-term financial sustainability of our utility system," LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart said. This investment will improve the everyday experience of customers in these areas while ensuring we can continue to provide reliable water service as Lafayette grows.”

Has LUS received money from this program before?

The new grant comes through the EPA’s Mandatory Grants Program, the same program that sent LUS $5 million for the Downtown Sewer Project and the South Gravity sewer upgrades. The two awards add up to $11 million.

LUS credited Congressman Clay Higgins with helping secure the appropriation and thanked engineering consultant Jacobs for its work on the grant process.