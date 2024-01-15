LUS & Slemco Customers Without Power as Outages Reported in Lafayette, Youngsville

Over 1,000 Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) customers have reportedly experienced power outages in various parts of Lafayette on Monday night (Jan. 15), as the city faces unusually cold temperatures dipping below freezing.

Slemco customers have also reported outages in the Youngsville area. The sudden power outages have sparked concern among residents as they brace for a cold night ahead.

UPDATE: Power has been restored in many of the areas where outages were previously reported. Check the LUS map for up-to-the-minute outage updates here.

Reports have emerged of widespread outages across several key areas, including the Saint Streets neighborhood, areas around Brentwood and L.J. Alleman, along the bustling Johnston Street, and in several neighborhoods down Congress Street.

LUS has acknowledged the issue, confirming at least two major outages affecting a significant number of customers. As crews work to restore power, residents are advised to remain patient. Power has already been restored in many of the areas that reported outages earlier.

Residents looking for real-time updates on the situation can track the progress of power restoration through the LUS website. The utility company has provided an online outage map, offering a convenient way for customers to stay informed about the status of outages in their specific area.

This power outage comes at a critical time as the city experiences freezing temperatures but the LUS teams are prioritizing efforts to restore power as swiftly and safely as possible.