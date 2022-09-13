UPDATE: NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes says the AirMed helicopter has taken a man and his 11-month-old infant daughter to the hospital as they are now in critical condition following today's crash, according to KLFY.

Authorities say the father and his child were in the vehicle that was hit head-on in the 1300 block of Jane Street.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries and is being checked out at a local hospital.

New Iberia Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

________________________________________________________

A multi-vehicle crash in New Iberia has shut down traffic in the affected area and first responders are treating reported injuries.

Jane Street is closed from Daspit Road to Landry Drive while the crash is being investigated, according to a Facebook post from New Iberia Police.

KLFY reports there are unconfirmed reports that an AirMed helicopter is stationed in the area waiting to transport two people who were reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles.

Jane Street at Daspit Road, google street view Jane Street at Daspit Road, google street view loading...

KPEL News has reached out to New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes and we are awaiting more information from her.