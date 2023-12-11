Pedestrian Cited in Major Vehicle Crash, All Lanes of I-49 Northbound Reopened

A major traffic disruption has been reported on I-49 Northbound, just north of the I-10 overpass, following a severe vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The incident is causing significant traffic delays on I-10 as well as I-49 and is currently under investigation by Lafayette Police.

UPDATE:

According to Lafayette Police, the pedestrian involved in the major crash is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The pedestrian was issued a citation for 32:213 “crossing at other than crosswalks”. All lanes on I-49 northbound have been re-opened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Lafayette Police Department's press release, a pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle on I-49. The victim was promptly transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable but critical condition. The specifics of how the pedestrian came to be in the roadway have yet to be reported by authorities.

In response to the accident, I-49 Northbound has been completely shut down, causing a major traffic bottleneck in the area. All vehicles are being diverted onto I-10 eastbound as emergency services work at the scene. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Lafayette Police are working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow, but disruption could possibly continue for hours.

We will update this story as more information is made available.