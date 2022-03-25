Male Birth Control Pill Found to be 99% Effective — Trials to Start This Year

Some major news revealed on the science front that could change the contraceptive game in the near future.

Scientists are saying a new male contraceptive was found to be 99% effective in mice during trials earlier this year, and human trials are set to begin by the end of 2022.

According to new research, The American Chemical Society says these scientists have been attempting to develop this contraceptive for men for a while now, and there are currently no FDA-approved 'male birth control' pills on the market.

Scientists are also saying how the majority of male contraceptives being developed are hormone-based, so they wanted to develop a contraceptive that didn't make the men gain weight, cause depression or increase their cholesterol levels.

When given the contraceptive for four weeks, it was 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in the female mice. After four weeks of being off of the contraceptive, the mice could successfully reproduce in four to six weeks.

Yeah, the memes are funny. I think this is a great idea, but I have a major problem with this information. As a female, birth control for women has been around since the 1950s. Women have been struggling with the pill and its side effects since then and to this day.

Did scientists not think to make women a pill with no hormonal effects, before making one for men? Women take years to figure out which method of birth control is better for them after fighting with weight gain, mental health issues, and some even experience infertility with certain methods.

I can only imagine the internet erupting when this male birth control is released if this is the content I'm getting now. In all seriousness, I feel like this invention could cause many other serious issues, like rising STD rates. We'll just have to wait and see.