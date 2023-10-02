ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer is now on the other side of the jail cell following an investigation involving malfeasance accusations.

According to a press release from the SMPSO, 20-year-old Pedro Alexander, Jr., of St. Martinville was arrested late Monday afternoon for allegedly bringing contraband into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

St. Martin Parish Correctional Center

"Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are sworn to uphold the law and are held to a higher standard," said the press release. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated and upon learning of this incident, he was immediately terminated from his employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged accordingly."

Alexander was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the below charges:

LA. R.S.-14:402-Introduction of Contraband In A Penal Institution (2 Counts)

LA R.S.-14:134 (a) Malfeasance in Office