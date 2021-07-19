Man Accused of Molesting Girl in Iberia Parish

44-year-old Jessie Higgins is behind bars for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives have been working on the case since the allegations were reported to them on July 7, 2021. The girl was forensically interviewed at Hearts of Hope, a non-profit agency that responds daily to those affected by the trauma of sexual violence in our community by providing education, advocacy and empowerment programs.

Jessie Higgins, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Higgins was arrested at his home and has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

LA RS 14:42.1 Second Degree Rape

LA RS 14:81.2 Molestation of a Juvenile

LA RS 14:43.3 Oral Sexual Battery (2 counts)

LA RS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

LA RS 14:81.1 Pornography Involving a Juvenile

LA RS 14.81.3 Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

His bond has been set $375,000.00.

