Man Accused of Molesting Girl in Iberia Parish
44-year-old Jessie Higgins is behind bars for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.
According to a press release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives have been working on the case since the allegations were reported to them on July 7, 2021. The girl was forensically interviewed at Hearts of Hope, a non-profit agency that responds daily to those affected by the trauma of sexual violence in our community by providing education, advocacy and empowerment programs.
Higgins was arrested at his home and has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- LA RS 14:42.1 Second Degree Rape
- LA RS 14:81.2 Molestation of a Juvenile
- LA RS 14:43.3 Oral Sexual Battery (2 counts)
- LA RS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- LA RS 14:81.1 Pornography Involving a Juvenile
- LA RS 14.81.3 Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor
His bond has been set $375,000.00.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.