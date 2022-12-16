Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday.

Martin Oaks Drive, google street view Martin Oaks Drive, google street view loading...

Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were told that the shooting happened in the neighborhood. Officers then identified and arrested one subject - Keton D. Dugas, Jr. He faces one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The victim is in stable condition and is recovering.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this case please contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

