Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday.
Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were told that the shooting happened in the neighborhood. Officers then identified and arrested one subject - Keton D. Dugas, Jr. He faces one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
The victim is in stable condition and is recovering.
The case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this case please contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.
Juvenile Arrested in Fatal Shooting Near I-10 in Breaux Bridge
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a Breaux Bridge man was shot dead. Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Lochlan Harman was located outside of a residence in the 1100 block of the I-10 Frontage Road in Breaux Bridge.on Thursday afternoon.
The juvenile faces 1 count of Second Degree Murder and 1 count of Obstruction of Justice.