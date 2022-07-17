Man Arrested in Shooting at Breaux Bridge Gas Station

Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say a man is behind bars after a shooting at a local gas station on Saturday afternoon.

But, there also may be more suspects named

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at the corner of Rees and Bridge Street. Witnesses told police a black male was seen shooting at another vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station.



Police say they identified several suspects involved and quickly found one of them. Then, hours later, investigators say they found the suspected shooter, the suspect vehicle, and eventually a weapon they believe was used in the shooting.

James Vernon Wilson III has been arrested on the charges listed below:

3 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

2 Counts of Illegal use of Weapons

James was booked and transported to the SMPCC. His bond was set at $150,000.



No other names have been released for arrests.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

