Man Arrested in Shooting at McDonald’s in Abbeville, Louisiana
ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are sitting in a drive-thru waiting for your food to be ready when gunshots start sounding off.
And the gunfire is headed in your direction!
A similar situation happened at the McDonald's on Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville two weeks ago. Abbeville Police say officers responded to the area around 11:00 p.m. on June 6th. When they arrived, victims and witnesses described a black male in a hoodie as being the suspect who walked past a vehicle in the drive-thru lane and shot multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon, hitting the vehicle numerous times. The victim and juvenile got out of the vehicle and ran for safety.
Witnesses say the suspect ran across the street towards Circle K then down Nugier Street.
Officers say that suspect - 28-year-old Clarence Matthews, Jr. of Abbeville - was identified using surveillance video. Police say he was arrested at the scene of another shooting that happened a week later.
Matthews currently sits in the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Jail on a bond set at $1,125,000.00.
If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You can also contact the tips line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Parish by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.