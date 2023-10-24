UPDATED STORY: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The suspect accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, shooting her then turning the gun on himself has been identified as 63-year-old Jeffery Efaw of Lafayette.

The victim is still listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

__________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, October 23, 2023:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a violent start today (Monday, October 23) as Lafayette Police were called to the scene of what turned out to be an attempted murder-suicid e that left the suspect dead and his ex-girlfriend in critical condition.

According to Lafayette Police, a burglary call came in just before 6:00 a.m. as officers responded to the 200 block of Woodrow Street.

When officers arrived, they found the home broken into but they also found a 60-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and a 63-year-old man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Lafayette Police, the victim currently had a temporary restraining order against the man who is accused of breaking into the home and shooting her before he shot himself.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse and needs help getting out of the environment to contact the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or you can contact the local Family Justice Center at 337-210-5986 for assistance.

