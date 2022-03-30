Shooting Victim Found Near Breaux Bridge Truck Stop
A Lafayette man is dead after sheriff's deputies found him unresponsive Monday night in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Jalen Walker died from a gunshot wound. According to google and as you can see in the map below, the crime scene is located 1 minute away from the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop & Casino.
The investigation continues as we await more details from authorities on this overnight homicide case.
