One man is in serious but stable condition after shooting this evening in Lafayette.

There was a shooting that happened at the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery this evening at around 6:30. Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Matt Benoit, the spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department, says one man pulled a gun after the two began arguing.

The suspect who fired the shots left the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim was shot once.

Anyone who knows anything about this situation is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

