Carencro, LA (KPEL News) - A 30-year-old Louisiana man was killed very early Christmas morning in a 3-vehicle crash on I-49 Northbound near Carencro.

Louisiana State Police are responded to the devastating accident and remind drivers:

Making a death notification, especially when circumstances prove to be so preventable, makes that notification an even more difficult conversation. Holidays are a time to celebrate friends and family. Unfortunately, some will now forever remember this time as a tragedy. Please never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. If not for you, do it for those you love.

Louisiana State Police report that they were notified about the crash at 1 AM Monday morning. It happened near Mile Post 6 in the Carencro area.

The initial investigation shows that a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Tevin Ford of Bunkie was speeding north on the interstate when it rear-ended a Volvo 18-wheeler hauling sugar cane, also traveling north. That crash disabled Ford's car which was then hit by a 2021 Nissan Versa.

Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. A passenger in Ford's vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-wheeler driver suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the Nissan Versa wasn't injured.

Louisiana State Police have collected toxicology samples for analysis to determine if any of the drivers were impaired at the time of the crash.

Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths in 2023.

