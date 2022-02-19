Man Shot Near Four Corners in Lafayette

Lafayette Police responded to yet another shooting, this time around 8 PM Friday night in the 700 block of North University Avenue.

This is located near the Four Corners area.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, they found the 43-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers on scene say he was shot once by the suspect during an argument between the two.

Fortunately, the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening as he recovers in an area hospital.

But, officers need your help. If you have any information about the shooting please contact Lafayette PD or call (337) 232-TIPS.

