(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A popular restaurant in Lafayette posted a video on its social media page that shows a man allegedly stealing a brick from a Lafayette property.

Hot Food Express shared a video of a man approaching a property and picking up a large brick. What he does next with the brick is what has left many scratching their head.

The man seen in the video is lifting the brick up and then stuffing it into his pants.

Yes, the man apparently needed a large block for something, and apparently, he thought that it would be a good idea to take the one you'll see in the video here.

What caught the owners of Hot Food Express off guard was how natural the man seemed while stuffing the brick into his pants; he just walked away from the property as if nothing had happened.

At this point, the restaurant says it just wants its brick back and is asking the man in the video below to return it.

If you recognize this man, you may want to contact him and let him know that this video of him stuffing his clothing with the brick has made its way onto social media, and that the owners of the property from where he took the brick want it back.

READ MORE: Lafayette Man Shot During Car Robbery

READ MORE: Cajun Heartland State Fair Information

What do you think this man needed this brick for? You can speculate, much as we are, in the comments section.