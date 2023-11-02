Abbeville, LA (KPEL News) - Abbeville, Louisiana, Police are searching for a heavily tattooed man accused of not one, but two hit and run incidents.

On Halloween morning, they responded to a call about a man that was hit by a vehicle in the area near Tractor Supply and Discount Tire on Veterans Memorial Drive. Officers provided assistance to the victim until Acadiana Ambulance arrived. The man was so seriously injured that he was transported by Air Med to a local trauma center.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was a small white SUV with a damaged windshield and damage to the front of the vehicle. They say the driver had fled on Hwy 14 towards Iberia Parish.

As they were investigating that incident, they found out about another hit and run that may be related. Just minutes before the SUV hit the pedestrian, a similar vehicle hit a Chevy Silverado near the intersection of Jacquelyn and South Airport Road and fled that scene. The two locations are about a mile and a half apart.

Police were able to get a description of the driver. He's a white man, 5'7" tall, and 150-175 pounds. His hands and arms are tattooed with the following:

Black Sheep – right forearm

Outline of Louisiana – right hand

2K16 – right-hand knuckles

Pitbull image – right forearm

Fear God – right forearm

100 with underline – right forearm

B – on the right pectoral

337 – left hand

Paisley – left forearm

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or the vehicle is urged to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 or the tip line at 337-892-6777. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 app.

