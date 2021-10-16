An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll (A.K.A. "Rabbit") of Delhi following a shooting Wednesday on the Grambling State University campus that left one man dead and a 16-year-old juvenile injured.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says the shooting happened at an unsanctioned party. His agency was asked by GSU Police to investigate the shooting.

Carroll is not a Grambling student. Neither is the victim - 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville.

Facebook via Louisiana State Police

“Rabbit" faces the following charges:

1 count of second degree murder

1 count of attempted second degree murder

1 count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.

