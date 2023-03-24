Man’s Bungee Cord Snaps After Jump, He Survives Fall [VIDEO]

Imagine being in this guy's shoes

Watch as a guy's bungee cord snaps as he falls toward the water below.

Luckily the guy survived the fall, but I can't imagine what went through his head when he heard the cord snap.

The man jumping was 100 feet over water in Thailand when he fell. He said he was badly bruised and felt like "someone beat him up, real bad."

While the fall may not look like much, I still can't imagine falling while you think you're secure over the water.

