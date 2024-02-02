New Orleans, LA (KPEL News) - Horses are majestic animals, so it's fitting that they participate in Louisiana Mardi Gras parades. Unfortunately, we see far too many equine abused or neglected in our state. You can imagine that it's much more complicated to rescue a horse from awful conditions than it is to rescue a smaller animal.

A partnership between the Humane Society of Louisiana and Cascade Stables in New Orleans has not only rescued them, but also saved over 90 horses from potentially being sent to low end auctions or kill pens.

Cascade Stables provides horses for Mardi Gras Krewes during parades each year and, together with the Humane Society of Louisiana, began a horse adoption program in 2017 that has been 100% successful. About 15 horses are available each year.

Mardi Gras Descends Upon New Orleans Getty Images loading...

As of February 2, 2024, five horses are still waiting for someone to adopt them.

The horses are pre-adopted before they participate in Mardi Gras so they can be on their way to their new home as soon as possible after the parades are over.

The group requires applications for potential adopters, checks references, and enters into a contract agreement with the person or people who want to adopt.

Humane Society President Jeff Dorson says:

We interview potential adopters to make sure it’s a good fit. We want to know where they’re going. That they have a history of owning horses. That they’re good horse owners. And then they purchase them at an adoption fee.

Adoption fees typically run between $650 and $850 dollars.

The group names the horses with a theme in mind each year, and this year's theme is "spice."

In each post below, you'll see the beauties, read details about their personalities, find out the horse's name and details about them.

POPPY

NUTMEG

ROSEMARY

HONEY

PUMPKIN

