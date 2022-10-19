McDonald’s Announces Doughnuts Will Be on Menu at Select Sites

How about this?

McDonald's has announced that they will be adding Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to their menu.

The catch here is that the doughnuts won't be available at all restaurants. The fast food chain announced that they will test the treats at their locations in Louisville, Kentucky.

Krispy Kreme will deliver fresh doughnuts every morning to the participating restaurants and they will be available in single servings or in packs of six.

Krispy Kreme Donuts To File For Public Listing Getty Images loading...

In a statement, McDonald's said, "This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

The "test" at the nine locations in Kentucky will begin on Oct. 26th.

How do you feel about this? Would you like to drive-thru at McDonald's and have the access to doughnuts?

Well, if the test goes well in Kentucky, we may have that option one day at a McDonald's restaurant in south Louisiana