Getting ahead of today’s ESPN Bowl Game Lineup announcement, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy puts out his first Bowl Predictions for the upcoming 2023 college football season.

The LSU Tigers play in one of the New Year’s Six Bowl Games, taking on Penn State December 30th in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl game in Atlanta, Georgia.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-05-31 at 11.50.49 AM loading...

McMurphy does not have the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns going bowling this season.

As for the College Football playoffs, as of May 31st, McMurphy has Michigan playing Florida State in the Rose Bowl in one semifinal game. In the other semifinal, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Washington Huskies.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-05-31 at 11.50.40 AM loading...

In the Championship game, McMurphy has the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs playing the Michigan Wolverines January 8th in Houston, Texas.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-05-31 at 11.56.19 AM loading...

