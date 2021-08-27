Earlier this week, LSU announced that you will need to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours to enter any of the home games at Tiger stadium.

That begged the question, would McNeese do the same? The answer is NO. Just one day after LSU made their announcement, McNeese announced that they would not require proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test to enter Cowboy stadium for any of the five home football games this season.

McNeese University president Dr. Daryl Burckel and McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer announced that the McNeese Athletic Department is moving forward with live sporting events with no restrictions for the 2021 football season.

The McNeese Cowboys will open up the season next Saturday, September 4th at home against West Florida. That game is set for noon.

Now, remember if you plan on going to see the Cowboys play LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 11th, you will need to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours to enter the stadium and the game.

If you bought tickets to the McNeese LSU game and due to the mandate at Tigers stadium and you don't want to go, you can get a refund on your tickets. Ticket holders who are wanting a refund for the game at LSU/McNeese game will need to call the McNeese ticket office 562-4678 by 5 p.m. today.

Don't forget that McNeese will also be holding a Block Party Concert series every Friday night before each home game and will feature artists like The Flamethrowers, Gyth Rigdon, Charlie Wayne, Wayne Toups, Parish County Line, and the Chee Weez.