Mega Millions Climbs to $1.02 Billion, Louisiana Gets $10,000 Win

A ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000 this morning and the game's jackpot will be over $1 billion dollars the next time they play.

megamillions.com megamillions.com loading...

If you thought people were going crazy over the Mega Millions lottery before, just wait until Friday. The multi-state lottery game did not get a jackpot winner last night. That means the estimated prize of $830 million will continue to climb. Based on information from the Mega Millions website the jackpot on Friday evening could be at least $1.02 billion or maybe a little bit more.

Here's how the ping pong balls bounced out at random in the drawing for July 26, 2022.

If you couldn't watch the video here were the numbers drawn:

07 29 60 63 66 Megaball 15 Megaplier x3

No single ticket sold for last night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers and the Megaball to claim the game's top prize. There were eight tickets that matched just the white balls to claim a $1 million dollar prize. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and two each in New York and New Jersey. Another ticket sold in Ohio matched the five white ball numbers but that player had opted in on the Megaplier so that ticket is worth $3 million this morning.

WRALvia YouTube WRALvia YouTube loading...

In Louisiana, the Louisiana Lottery is reporting that a ticket sold in the state is worth $10,000 this morning. That would make it one of 156 $10,000 winners sold across the country. We are still waiting on the Lousiana Lottery Office to release details on where that prize winner was sold in the state.

But we do know that a lot of Mega Millions players in Louisiana will be cashing some significant tickets in the coming days. The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page suggests that 30 tickets sold for the July 26th drawing are worth $500 and another 12 tickets are worth $1500. Those ticket purchasers matched four of the white ball numbers and the $1500 winners opted-in on the Megaplier.

Mega Millions Jackpot Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The Lottery is also reporting that 119 tickets sold in Louisiana are worth $200 this morning, while an additional 18 others opted-in on the Megaplier for a total win of $600. Those winning tickets matched three white balls and the Megaball for the drawing last night.

USA Mega via YouTube USA Mega via YouTube loading...

If you just can't wait until next Friday at 9:59 to get rich you could try your luck at Powerball tonight. The top prize in that multi-state game is estimated to be $145 million. The Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 tonight, Louisiana time.