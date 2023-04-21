EUNICE, La. (KPEL News) - An investigation into alleged drug dealing found a major stash of ecstasy, crystal meth, and crack cocaine at a residence in Eunice, Louisiana.

According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, detectives were alerted to a possible drug operation on Nimitz Street in Eunice. While they were expecting one suspect, Calvin "Boo Calvin" Hardy Jr., that was not who they came across at the residence.

Instead, they found Brandon Ceaser, along with 453 grams of suspected marijuana, 1,540 suspected MDMA pills, approximately 38 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 14 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 7 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine, and approximately $7,118.00 in United States Currency.

Ceaser faces a multitude of charges in the arrest.

CHARGES:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Crystal Methamphetamine)

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located at the address is valued at approximately $9,510.00.

Got a Tip?

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

