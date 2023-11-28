ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KPEL News) - In what may be one of the most bizarre police chase videos you will see, a 12-year-old Michigan boy led Ann Arbor Police on a slow speed chase that took quite a while to come to an end.

Get our free mobile app

In dashcam video released by Fox 2 Detroit, it took officers nearly 30 minutes from the time they picked up the chase to when the boy finally came to a stop. Despite only traveling at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, the boy managed to hit around 10 parked vehicles while dodging police, according to Fox News. When police began the chase, they noticed the forklift was being driven without the lights on.

Forklift Chase, Ann Arbor Police Forklift Chase, Ann Arbor Police loading...

Turns out the key was left inside the forklift, so the boy decided to take it for a joyride, stealing it from Forsythe Middle School on Saturday night. Overall, the joyride lasted over an hour. (WATCH the video below.)

The boy was taken into custody after finally stopping the Genie GTH-636 Telehandler. He has been transported to a juvenile detention center. This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.