Gregg Skelly has gone missing and family and friends need your help trying to find him.

He was last seen at his home in Breaux Bridge on Friday around 3 PM. Breaux Bridge Police say Skelly may be driving a 2014 white Dodge truck.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or 337-394-3071.

