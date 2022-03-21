16-year-old Quincy Kirkpatrick has gone missing and deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office need your help finding him.

According to a press release from LPSO, Quincy was last seen the morning of March 21, 2022 near the 2200 block of Bonin Road in Youngsville.

2200 block of Bonin Road in Youngsville, google street view 2200 block of Bonin Road in Youngsville, google street view loading...

DESCRIPTION OF QUINCY KIRKPATRICK

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Quincy Kirkpatrick, photo from LPSO Quincy Kirkpatrick, photo from LPSO loading...

If you see Quincy, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

