Missing: Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Looking for Endangered Runaway Last Seen in Youngsville
16-year-old Quincy Kirkpatrick has gone missing and deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office need your help finding him.
According to a press release from LPSO, Quincy was last seen the morning of March 21, 2022 near the 2200 block of Bonin Road in Youngsville.
DESCRIPTION OF QUINCY KIRKPATRICK
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 160 lbs.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
If you see Quincy, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.
30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS]
Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.