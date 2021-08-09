Mistake With Gas Pump Leads to Arrest of Opelousas Man

Have you ever seen anyone try to drive away with the gas pump nozzle still connected to their vehicle?

Well, a Patrol Sgt. with the Opelousas Police Department did late Monday morning and ended up arresting the driver - on drug charges.

According to a press release from Opelousas Police, the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at a local gas station in the 1300 block of Creswell Lane when the officer saw the vehicle drive away from the pump, pulling the hose away from it. The officer then stopped the driver but noticed the very strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. That's when 39-year-old Lawrence "Tap" Biagese III allegedly quickly admitted to rolling a marijuana cigar at the time.

Turns out, officers found approximately 1 lb. 3 oz. of suspected high grade marijuana, 8 oz. of suspected crack cocaine, and a combination of (162) prescription pills of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. The officer also located over $8500.00.

Drugs and Money, OPD

Biagase - who has an extensive history of narcotics arrest dating back to 2004 - was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute.

3 Counts of Possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.

Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offences.

Police officers say a female passenger in the vehicle was also cited for Obstruction of Justice because she allegedly tried to hide a portion of the drugs that were found in the vehicle.