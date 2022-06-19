Today we’re talking spaghetti. Didn’t see that one coming, did you?

I was playing the “mindless scrolling” game on Facebook and came across a post from a friend of mine that caught my attention.

Her question was simple:

“Mix the spaghetti noodles and sauce in the pot or on your plate?”

The first thing that impressed me was the number of responses she received (mine never end up with that kind of turnout). The second was how strongly people feel about their spaghetti noodles.

At the time I decided to fill you in on this great debate, there were 48 comments on the post.

Here were the results:

Mix in the pot: 16

Mix on the plate: 26

Both: 1

There were also responses of "none" and “in the trash.” I had to take a moment to wrap my brain around the audacity of someone answering, “in the trash” and doing spaghetti dirty like that.

Chef Andrew Carmellini from Chowhound had this to say on the subject, and even walked through the process:

My answer would be to mix it on the plate. But according to the above video, I'm doing it all wrong. Go figure. Spaghetti is one of my favorite dishes, so this poll wasn’t one I could pass up.

So, do you mix it up or top it off?