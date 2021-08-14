Well, he's got the moms talking.

Some moms seem to really like the police officer in front of their kid's school this year. A photo surfaced of a male police officer in Ascension Parish and now moms are saying they don't mind being in the line to drop off or pick up their kid(s).

According to the Facebook post below, the officer is stationed in front of Dutchtown High School.

Since being posted, a number of mothers have complimented the officer, and now many admitting to liking the view.

I don't know who this officer is, but by now he's got to know that he is the talk of the school, or should I say the talk of the car line.

Moms, please keep all eyes ahead and try not to simply focus on the officer who is out there trying to protect the kids while out in traffic.

Enjoy your school year.

Here are just a FEW of the most entertaining comments on this post. I'd encourage you to dive into the comments on this post for some good entertainment.

