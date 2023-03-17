LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Amid growing popularity and a lack of available parking, Moncus Park has announced it is partnering with the Lafayette Transit System and the University of Lafayette for transportation.

Starting this weekend, March 18, Moncus Park is offering free shuttle rides from Blackham Coliseum to the park, easing the issue of parking that has led to pushback from nearby businesses.

"Park visitors wishing to use this convenient shuttle option can park at Blackham Coliseum’s Cabbage Patch Lot and take a free, fast shuttle to Moncus Park from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday," the park announced on Friday.

A new shuttle service will provide transportation from UL's Blackham Coliseum to Moncus Park every Saturday morning. Credit: Moncus Park loading...

“The Park has quickly become a regional asset, tourist destination, and economic driver, and we hope that with the community’s support, we can continue to build upon this strong foundation we have created together,” said the park's executive director, J.P. MacFadyen. “We ask that the community respect neighboring business’s parking needs and encourage you to take advantage of this free shuttle to visit the Park and support the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market vendors and the dozens of other community partners and entrepreneurs who utilize this space each week.”

The move comes as the park's popularity has made it very popular on weekend mornings, especially since it's located right next to the weekly farmer's market on Johnston Street. However, that growing popularity also brings with it the issue of parking.

Local businesses have begun threatening to tow away vehicles belonging to those who use their parking spaces to go to the park.

Earlier this month, the South College Center put up signs warning visitors that their cars would be towed away if they used the parking for any reason other than to visit the businesses in the center.

There is some parking available at Moncus Park, and while it plans to expand its parking space, as of now there are more visitors on weekends than there are parking spaces. This new agreement with Lafayette Transit and UL is a big step in attempting to accommodate visitors and local businesses.

Moncus Park does not receive local tax dollars for maintenance or operations, nor is it included in Lafayette Consolidated Government’s annual budget. Instead, it touts itself as a "supporter-funded" operation.

