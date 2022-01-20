Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming To Lake Charles In February

Get ready to sit on the edge of your seat as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour is making a stop in Lake Charles.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will take over the Lake Charles Civic Center on February 4th and 5th for two huge shows!

Some of the monster trucks scheduled to appear are Stinger, Physco Pat, Anger Management, and the Mississippi Nightmare.

They are going to have a Pit Party and driver autograph session too. If you get to the show early, you will have the opportunity to meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monster Trucks.

After you meet the drivers and take pictures, you can also take a ride in one of the Monster Trucks. That’s right, you can get on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission for the ride of a lifetime.

attachment-Monster Trucks loading...

Another feature during the show will be when Galactron takes on Reptar. These are two transforming robots that will be engaging in a duel. Get ready to watch the Mud Bogs as these 4x4 Mud maniacs compete in intense mud slingin’ action.

There are only two shows for this tour coming to Lake Charles.

The first one is on Friday, February 4th, 2022 at 7:30 pm. The Pit Party takes place from 6:00 pm–7:00 pm.

Then on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, the show starts at 7:30 pm with The Pit Party taking place from 6:00 pm–7:00 pm.

Both shows take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. Advance discount tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster Outlets, or at the Lake Charles Civic Center Ticket Office. Advance Tickets Adults start at $21.50 while Kids 3-12 start at $13.50.

To purchase advanced ride truck passes, log onto their website here at www.MonsterTruckTour.com