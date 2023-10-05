LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - October 5, 2023, marks a special day for Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL as it marks the 25th anniversary of the day the Moon Griffon Show began airing in Lafayette and throughout much of Acadiana!

We all know that the "Voice of Louisiana" now broadcasts his show live from the KPEL studio in Lafayette. He has done so for the last nine years. But, when the Moon Griffon Show began 30 years ago on August 23rd, it originated out of Monroe and was only broadcasted in that region. Before the show could be heard all across the state, it had to be syndicated to an additional market outside of the Monroe area.

That's where Lafayette comes in.

Retired Market President Mike Grimsley and KPEL-FM Program Director Ray Sutley had the vision to see that Moon's show would be successful in the Lafayette/Acadiana market and decided to take a chance on him. After KPEL-FM became the first to simulcast Moon's show, Lake Charles jumped aboard the network months later, followed by Alexandria and Shreveport over the next three years. Eventually, other stations across the state including Baton Rouge syndicated Moon's show as he earned the nickname the "Voice of Louisiana."

I am humbled and honored that Lafayette took a chance on me 25 years ago," says Moon Griffon. "Then, when we saw the need to move to Lafayette over nine years ago, Mike (Grimsley) and the people in Lafayette were there for me again and welcomed me and my family with open arms. After God, I can't thank them and all of the listeners enough for allowing me to do this every day.

In 2022, the Moon Griffon Show expanded to three hours with the third hour broadcasting exclusively on KPEL-FM.

LISTEN BELOW as Moon tells his story of how Lafayette has played such a pivotal role in the success of his show.