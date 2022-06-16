Morgan City Man Convicted of Shooting Stepdaughter in Her Bed

Troy Watson has been found guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder after nearly killing his stepdaughter nearly two years ago.

The incident happened on May 21, 2020. According to a press release from 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, the victim was lying in bed with her young child that evening after law enforcement had to separate Watson from her earlier in the day because he was arguing with her. All of a sudden, Watson came into the room and shot her point blank in the forehead.

According to our news partners at KATC, Watson was later arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail.

DA Duhé says Watson not only admitted to shooting his stepdaughter but that he also admitted to test-firing the gun before shooting her to make sure it was working properly.

Fortunately, the victim survived, spending 40 days in the hospital.

The jury was unanimous in their verdict. Sentencing is set for 9:00 a.m. on August 23rd. Watson faces no less than 10 years in prison; no more than 50 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

