Morgan City Police Looking for Missing Woman

44-year-old Mary Landry was reported missing by her family during the summer and has not been seen by them since.

Morgan City Police need your help finding the Mom, Sister, and Friend who was last seen on June 8, 2021, at Home Depot on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Description

Race/Gender: White/Female

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 120 pounds

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Redish Blonde

Walks with a stiff neck due to neck surgery.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Landry please contact the Morgan City Police Department @ (985)380-4605.

Who Was Arrested Last Week in St. Mary Parish?

Lots of names from Franklin and Morgan City appear on the list but so do names from other parishes in Acadiana and even an out-of-stater.

Devon Edward Marsh, 29, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 22, 2021, at 9:48 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle without proper equipment. Bail was set at $1,500.

Anna Marie Russo, 35, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 23, 2021, at 12:23 am for no insurance, license plate light required, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Russo was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Mohamed A. Waly, 47, Chicago, IL, was arrested on October 23, 2021, at 12:35 am for reckless operation-no accident and driver must be licensed. Waly was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Nicholas Andrew Bellanger, 26, Amelia, LA, was arrested on October 23, 2021, at 5:06 am for domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $4,000.

Hubert Earl Williams, 56, Houma, LA, was arrested on October 23, 2021, at 10:12 am on the following charges:

· resisting arrest or officer

· theft

· criminal damage to property

· disturbing the peace

Bail was set at $5,500.

Frederick Brent Fournet, 33, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 23, 2021, at 3:27 pm for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fournet was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Kerwing Yadiel Deleon-Benitez, 22, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 24, 2021, at 3:39 am for illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.

Damian Paul Mayea, 19, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 25, 2021, at 8:43 pm for possession of marijuana, general speed law, and turning movements and required signals. Mayea was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Bernard Haynes Davis Jr., 24, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 24, 2021, at 10:00 pm for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis also held two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of improper turn, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,250.

Delton Erin Williams Jr., 41, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 21, 2021, at 10:25 am for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer by giving false information. Bail was set at $4,000.

Destiny James Landry, 46, Lafayette, LA, was arrested on October 22, 2021, at 12:29 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $73,186.28.

Randy Williams, 39, New Iberia, LA, was arrested on October 22, 2021, at 1:23 am for turning movements and required signals and driving under suspension. Williams was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Danielle Billiot, 29, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 22, 2021, at 1:03 am for improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Billiot was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Ted Antoine, 36, New Iberia, LA, was arrested on October 22, 2021, at 3:41 am for license plate lights required, driving under suspension, and resisting an officer by giving false information. Antoine was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Richard Isaiah Ruelas, 30, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 5:06 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use, consumption, possession, or distribution of CDS in the presence of persons under 17. Bail was set at $7,000.

Kristen Michelle Lee, 33, Cutoff, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 10:32 pm on the following charges:

· No tail lights

· Possession of schedule II drugs

· Possession of schedule IV drugs

· Possession of legend drug without prescription

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail has not been set.

Dayton Madison, 26, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 21, 2021, at 11:09 pm for license plate lights required and driving under suspension. Madison was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

June Carmouche, 60, Lafayette, LA, was arrested on October 21, 2021, at 11:45 pm on a driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and improper turn and/or failure to give required signal. Bail was set at $2,000.

Juvenile Female, 16, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 21, 2021, at 1:52 pm for ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile female was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Christopher Demarco Barr, 39, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 19, 2021, at 2:19 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

· Possession of schedule II CDS (cocaine)

· Possession of marijuana

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Operating a vehicle without driver’s license

· Improper lane usage

· Theft of a motor vehicle

Bail has not been set.

Juvenile Male, 17, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 19, 2021, at 3:31 pm for robbery-second degree and battery-second degree. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Shane Allen Paul Sr., 34, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on October 19, 2021, at 10:47 pm for failure to dim headlights and possession of marijuana. Paul was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Joaquima Javon Brown, 27, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 12:06 am on a warrants for failure to appear for court in Harris, TX. Brown is being held for another agency.

Richard Isaiah Ruelas, 30, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 5:02 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use/consumption/possession or distribution of CDS in the presence of persons under 17. Bail has not been set.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Darien Mitchell, 24, New Iberia, LA, was arrested on October 19, 2021, at 10:53 am on the following charges:

· Improper lane usage

· Driving under suspension

· Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

· Possession of firearm in the presence of a CDS

Ashlee Miller Sr., 41, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 12:46 pm for possession of schedule III (Suboxone). Miller was released on a $7,500 bond.

Brevin Adams, 20, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 11:10 am for possession of schedule I (marijuana) and obstruction of justice. Adams was released on a $3,500 bond.

Kendell Williams, 38, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 10:08 am on the following charges:

· Window tint violation

· Possession of schedule I (marijuana)

· Possession of schedule I (synthetic marijuana)

· Possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute

Bail was set at $39,750.

Trent Gilbert, 37, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 20, 2021, at 10:08 am on the following charges:

· No license plate

· Possession of schedule I (marijuana)

· Improper lane usage

· Reckless operation of a vehicle

· Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

· Driving under suspension

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail was set at $25,000.