MORGAN CITY, LA (KPEL) — A man from Morgan City is behind bars and facing serious charges after authorities found evidence connecting him to several sex crimes, including rape, sexual battery, and video voyeurism.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, Michael Anthony Noel, 53, was arrested on October 13th, after an investigation uncovered a long list of sexual crimes.

Noel is a federal parolee who now faces the following charges:

Five counts of Third Degree Rape

One count of Second Degree Rape

Four counts of Sexual Battery

Twenty-one counts of Video Voyeurism

Two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Initially, Noel was arrested on September 30th on unrelated drug charges; however, an investigation began shortly after uncovering even more illegal activity.

Police Seeking Additional Victims Involved

In a statement, the Morgan City Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying any additional victims who may be connected to the case.

“We are aware of the sensitive nature of sex crime investigations and urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact our Detective Division,” the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

The department also emphasized that all victims and their cases will remain confidential.

